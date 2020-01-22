Lt. Gov. Patrick Announces New Appointments to the Sunset Advisory Commission

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced four new appointments to the Sunset Advisory Commission Tuesday.

The new appointments include Senators Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, Eddie Lucio, D-Brownsville, and Angela Paxton, R-McKinney.

Ralph Duggins, of Fort Worth, is the new the public member appointee. Duggins is a partner at Cantey Hanger, LLP and serves as director of the Peregrine Fund and the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show. He is a fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and is the former chairman of Children's Healthcare System and Cook Children's Hospital.

Senators Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, and Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, will continue to serve on the Commission. Senator Buckingham will serve as the vice-chair for the 2019-2021 Review Cycle.

The Sunset Advisory Commission conducts regular reviews of state agencies that are scheduled to be abolished by the Texas Sunset Act. Their duties include convening public hearings on each agency and issuing a report with findings and recommendations to the legislature.