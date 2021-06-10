Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he's running for reelection and will crush Democratic challengers to keep the Lone Star State red in 2022.

Patrick, who has been the state's lieutenant governor since 2014, released a statement Thursday announcing his intention to keep leading the Texas Senate for the next four years.

"I am running for re-election in 2022. Democrats are bragging again that they are going to turn Texas blue and I am not about to let that happen. We will crush them again in 2022," Patrick said.

In his announcement video, Patrick said he was proud to have completed "what many call the most conservative session in the history of the Senate" and that he was "especially proud to have the support and endorsement of President Donald Trump."

Patrick added he and Trump became close friends as he was his campaign manager in Texas in 2016 and 2020.

Democrats were quick to respond to Patrick's announcement, including 2018 and 2022 challenger Mike Collier who said the lieutenant governor doesn't care about the needs of everyday Texans and that instead of support they've received, "a corrupt and inefficient leader who dabbles heavily into conspiracy theories that are beneath the dignity of the offices he was elected to represent."

The Republican primary is in March 2022 and the midterms are Nov. 8, 2022.