Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in the last seven months, his campaign said Sunday.
Patrick, 72, tested positive on Saturday and was experiencing mild symptoms, according to a campaign statement.
Patrick is isolated at his house and planned to work from home this week.
His campaign said the two-term Republican is fully vaccinated and received a booster last year.
Patrick had previously tested positive on Dec. 27 and experienced mild symptoms.
According to John Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Texas did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 12,059 new cases per day on July 8 to 12,013 new cases per day on Friday.
