Lotto Texas Rolls to $47 Million Jackpot in Wednesday's Drawing, Largest in North America

No one won the Lotto Texas jackpot Saturday night so the pot continues to roll over giving Texas players on Wednesday the game's largest prize in more than a decade and a shot at the largest jackpot in North America.

With no jackpot-winning tickets sold in the last drawing, the game’s jackpot prize has grown to an estimated annuitized $47 million for the next drawing -- or $39.8 million with the cash value option.

There were 29 players Saturday night who got five out of the six numbers, each won payouts of $2,224. The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were 6, 11, 13, 22, 29, 32.

The Texas Lottery said that so far in 2020 there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15.

The next drawing will be the largest jackpot since May 29, 2010 drawing when the jackpot grew to $97 million. The winner of that jackpot bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven on Garland Road in Dallas. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso.

Since launching in 1992, the Lotto Texas jackpot has awarded $6.48 billion in prizes.

Texas also participates in two multi-state lotteries -- Powerball and Mega Millions. The next Powerball jackpot is estimated to be worth $34 million (drawings Wednesday and Saturday) and the next Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be worth $32 million (drawings Tuesday and Friday).