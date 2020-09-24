Lotto Texas

Lotto Texas Rolls to $45.5 Million Jackpot in Saturday's Drawing, Largest in North America

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots at $25 million, $24 million, respectively

No one won the Lotto Texas jackpot Wednesday night so the pot continues to roll over giving Texas players on Saturday the game's largest prize in more than a decade and a shot at the largest jackpot in North America.

With no jackpot-winning tickets sold in the last drawing, the game’s jackpot prize has grown to an estimated annuitized $45.5 million for the next drawing -- or $38.4 million with the cash value option.

There were 29 players Wednesday night who got five out of the six numbers, each won payouts of $2,049.

The Texas Lottery said that so far in 2020 there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15.

The next drawing will be the largest jackpot since May 29, 2010 drawing when the jackpot grew to $97 million. The winner of that jackpot bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven on Garland Road in Dallas. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso.

Since launching in 1992, the Lotto Texas jackpot has awarded $6.48 billion in prizes.

Texas also participates in two multi-state lotteries -- Powerball and Mega Millions. The next Powerball jackpot is estimated to be worth $25 million (drawings Wednesday and Saturday) and the next Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be worth $24 million (drawings Tuesday and Friday).

