Lotto Texas Rolls to $42.75 Million Jackpot in Saturday's Drawing

No one won the Lotto Texas jackpot Wednesday night so the pot continues to roll over giving Texas players on Saturday the game's largest prize in more than a decade.

With no jackpot-winning tickets sold in the last drawing, the game’s jackpot prize has grown to an estimated annuitized $42.75 million for the next drawing -- or $36.2 million with the cash value option.

The Texas Lottery said that so far in 2020 there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15.

The next drawing will be the largest jackpot since May 29, 2010 drawing when the jackpot grew to $97 million. The winner of that jackpot bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven on Garland Road in Dallas. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso.

Since launching in 1992, the Lotto Texas jackpot has awarded $6.48 billion in prizes.

Texas also participates in two multi-state lotteries -- Powerball and Mega Millions. The next Powerball jackpot is estimated to be worth $94 million (drawings Wednesday and Saturday) and the next Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be worth $119 million (drawings Tuesday and Friday).