Lotto Texas

Lotto Texas Rolls to $37.5 Million Jackpot in Saturday's Drawing

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both over $65 million

texas lottery papers
NBC 5 News

No one won the Lotto Texas jackpot Wednesday night so the pot continues to swell giving Texas players the game's largest prize in more than a decade.

With no jackpot-winning tickets sold for Wednesday's drawing, the game’s jackpot prize has grown to an estimated annuitized $37.5 million for Saturday drawing -- or $31.6 million with the cash value option.

The Texas Lottery said that so far in 2020 there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department 22 hours ago

Texas Parks & Wildlife Awarded $20 Million for Restoration After 2011 Bastrop Fire

Texas Supreme Court 22 hours ago

Texas Court Freezes Plan to Send 2 Million Mail Ballot Applications

The next drawing will be the largest jackpot since May 29, 2010 drawing when the jackpot grew to $97 million. The winner of that jackpot bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven on Garland Road in Dallas. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso.

Since launching in 1992, the Lotto Texas jackpot has awarded $6.48 billion in prizes.

Texas also participates in two multi-state lotteries -- Powerball and Mega Millions. The next Powerball jackpot is estimated to be worth $66 million (drawings Wednesday and Saturday) and the next Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be worth $88 million (drawings Tuesday and Friday).

This article tagged under:

Lotto TexasTexas newsPowerballmega millions
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us