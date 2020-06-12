Longhorn Athletes Call for School to Eliminate ‘Eyes of Texas’ Song, Rename Buildings to Aid Racial Inclusivity

A University of Texas Longhorns player has called on the school to make several changes toward racial inclusivity and anti-racism on campus.

In a letter posted to Twitter, Marqez Bimage says:

“The recent events across the country regarding racial injustice have brought to light the systemic racism that has always been prevalent in our country as well as the racism that has historically plagued our campus.”

Bimage says that on behalf of the UT student athlete body/Longhorns, they are requesting to have several issues addressed or implemented before the fall semester begins.

Requested changes include:

Getting rid of ‘The Eyes of Texas” and replace it with a new song

Renaming of several buildings, including Robert Lee Moore Hall, Painter Hall, Littlefield Hall and James Hogg Auditorium

Removal of the James Hogg statue

More diverse statues on campus designed by people of color

Modules for incoming freshmen to discuss the history of racism on campus

Outreach program for inner cities, like Dallas and Houston

The letter also calls for UT Athletics to make several changes, including:

More diversity in the athletic Hall of Fame, including a permanent black athletic history exhibit

Athletics donating .5% of annual earnings to black organizations and Black Lives Matter movements

Renaming of some part of the stadium after Julius Whittier, the first black football player at UT

