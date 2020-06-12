Austin

Longhorn Athletes Call for School to Eliminate ‘Eyes of Texas’ Song, Rename Buildings to Aid Racial Inclusivity

By Russell Falcon / KXAN News

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 09: Zach Shackelford #56 of the Texas Longhorns and teammates take the field before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A University of Texas Longhorns player has called on the school to make several changes toward racial inclusivity and anti-racism on campus.

In a letter posted to Twitter, Marqez Bimage says:

“The recent events across the country regarding racial injustice have brought to light the systemic racism that has always been prevalent in our country as well as the racism that has historically plagued our campus.”

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

ATF 7 mins ago

Couple Allegedly Tied to Minnesota Protest Fires May Be in Texas; ATF Offers Reward

Austin 6 hours ago

Austin Bans Use of Choke-Holds, Limits Police Budget

Bimage says that on behalf of the UT student athlete body/Longhorns, they are requesting to have several issues addressed or implemented before the fall semester begins.

Requested changes include:

  • Getting rid of ‘The Eyes of Texas” and replace it with a new song
  • Renaming of several buildings, including Robert Lee Moore Hall, Painter Hall, Littlefield Hall and James Hogg Auditorium
  • Removal of the James Hogg statue
  • More diverse statues on campus designed by people of color
  • Modules for incoming freshmen to discuss the history of racism on campus
  • Outreach program for inner cities, like Dallas and Houston

The letter also calls for UT Athletics to make several changes, including:

  • More diversity in the athletic Hall of Fame, including a permanent black athletic history exhibit
  • Athletics donating .5% of annual earnings to black organizations and Black Lives Matter movements
  • Renaming of some part of the stadium after Julius Whittier, the first black football player at UT

You can read the full story from our sister station KXAN News in Austin by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

AustinUT Austin Campus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us