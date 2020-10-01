Lotto Texas

Lone Winner Takes Home $39.8 Million Lotto Texas Jackpot; Next Drawing Worth $5 Million

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots at $43 million, $41 million, respectively

texas lottery papers
NBC 5 News

After 74 drawings, someone finally won the Lotto Texas Jackpot.

A player in Seguin picked all six numbers for Wednesday's drawing and was the sole winner of the state's $47 million jackpot. The player bought the ticket at the Pic N Pac 10 on Highway 123 and selected the cash value option worth an estimated $39.8 million before taxes.

There were 40 other players Wednesday who got five out of the six numbers, each won payouts of $1,505. The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 4, 11, 16, 19, 27 and 30.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Houston Astros 19 hours ago

Astros Sweep As Twins Lose 18th Straight In Playoffs

coronavirus 21 hours ago

Newly Reported Texas Virus Cases Top 5,300; COVID-19 Hospitalizations Also Up

The Texas Lottery said the previoius Lotto Texas jackpot winner was a Laredo resident who claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15.

Saturday's Lotto Texas jackpot drawing is worth $5 million, or $4.23 million with the cash value option.

Since launching in 1992, the Lotto Texas jackpot has awarded $6.48 billion in prizes.

Texas also participates in two multi-state lotteries -- Powerball and Mega Millions. The next Powerball jackpot is estimated to be worth $43 million (drawings Wednesday and Saturday) and the next Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be worth $41 million (drawings Tuesday and Friday).

This article tagged under:

Lotto TexasTexas newsPowerballmega millions
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us