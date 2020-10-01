Lone Winner Takes Home $39.8 Million Lotto Texas Jackpot; Next Drawing Worth $5 Million

After 74 drawings, someone finally won the Lotto Texas Jackpot.
A player in Seguin picked all six numbers for Wednesday's drawing and was the sole winner of the state's $47 million jackpot. The player bought the ticket at the Pic N Pac 10 on Highway 123 and selected the cash value option worth an estimated $39.8 million before taxes.
There were 40 other players Wednesday who got five out of the six numbers, each won payouts of $1,505. The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 4, 11, 16, 19, 27 and 30.
Texas News
News from around the state of Texas.
The Texas Lottery said the previoius Lotto Texas jackpot winner was a Laredo resident who claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15.
Saturday's Lotto Texas jackpot drawing is worth $5 million, or $4.23 million with the cash value option.
Since launching in 1992, the Lotto Texas jackpot has awarded $6.48 billion in prizes.
Texas also participates in two multi-state lotteries -- Powerball and Mega Millions. The next Powerball jackpot is estimated to be worth $43 million (drawings Wednesday and Saturday) and the next Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be worth $41 million (drawings Tuesday and Friday).