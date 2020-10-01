Lone Winner Takes Home $39.8 Million Lotto Texas Jackpot; Next Drawing Worth $5 Million

After 74 drawings, someone finally won the Lotto Texas Jackpot.

A player in Seguin picked all six numbers for Wednesday's drawing and was the sole winner of the state's $47 million jackpot. The player bought the ticket at the Pic N Pac 10 on Highway 123 and selected the cash value option worth an estimated $39.8 million before taxes.

There were 40 other players Wednesday who got five out of the six numbers, each won payouts of $1,505. The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 4, 11, 16, 19, 27 and 30.

The Texas Lottery said the previoius Lotto Texas jackpot winner was a Laredo resident who claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15.

Saturday's Lotto Texas jackpot drawing is worth $5 million, or $4.23 million with the cash value option.

Since launching in 1992, the Lotto Texas jackpot has awarded $6.48 billion in prizes.

Texas also participates in two multi-state lotteries -- Powerball and Mega Millions. The next Powerball jackpot is estimated to be worth $43 million (drawings Wednesday and Saturday) and the next Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be worth $41 million (drawings Tuesday and Friday).