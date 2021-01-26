Local Legislators File Bills to Make Texas Churches “Essential” During Times of Emergency

Two North Texas politicians wants to make a new law that would designate all places of worship in the state as essential.

State Senator Kelly Hancock (R-Tarrant County) and State Representative Jeff Leach (R- Collin County) have respectively filed SJR 27 and HJR 72, the "Texas Essential Church Act."

The proposal to amend the Texas Constitution would prohibit any elected official or any political subdivision of the state from limiting or prohibiting religious services or observances.

The proposed legislation would also deem all houses of worship "essential," so that they could continue to operate during times of declared emergency by any future president, governor, county judge, mayor, or other elected official.

If passed by two-thirds of the House and Senate during the 87th Legislative Session, Texans will have the chance to vote to approve the Texas Essential Church Act in a statewide-referendum on Nov. 2, 2021.