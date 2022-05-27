LIVE NOW: Gov. Greg Abbott Briefing in Uvalde

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a briefing Friday afternoon sharing the latest on the investigation of a mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers and injured more than a dozen others on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The briefing is expected to begin at about 3:30 p.m. and will appear in the player above.

Abbott will be joined at the press conference by local officials and state agency representatives.

The briefing will be held after the governor visits with state agencies, local officials, and members of the community on state resources available for those impacted by the Robb Elementary School shooting.

During his last public briefing, Abbott was confronted by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke who challenged the governor for his stance on gun safety and gun control.

Abbott was to appear at the NRA Convention in Houston Friday afternoon but canceled his appearance to be in Uvalde. Abbott, instead, sent a video message to run in place of his personal appearance.

Abbott was to appear at the convention with former President Donald Trump, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX 2nd District).

After the massacre, Cruz is the only elected Texas leader who chose to speak at the convention.