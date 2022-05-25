Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

The press conference is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. and will appear in the player at the top of this screen.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Ted Cruz, Congressman Tony Gonzalez, State Rep. Tracy King, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez, Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, and other local officials.

The press conference will take place at SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde.