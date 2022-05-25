Uvalde School Shooting

Abbott, Cruz, Cornyn, State Leaders Hold Briefing on Uvalde Shooting

greg abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Ted Cruz, Congressman Tony Gonzalez, State Rep. Tracy King, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez, Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, and other local officials.

The press conference will take place at SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde.

