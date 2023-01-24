Lawmaker To File Bill Proposing Largest Teacher Pay Raise in Texas History

During this year’s legislative session, lawmakers in Austin are working with a budget surplus of almost $33 billion, the largest in Texas history.

They have to figure out what to do with that money. Many are pushing to prioritize education.

This week, State Representative James Talarico (D-Round Rock) plans to file a bill that would do just that and target one of the biggest demands from educators across the state: Raise teacher salaries.

Rep. Talarico plans to hold a press conference alongside teachers associations, public education advocates, and other house democrats on Tuesday morning to share more details about the bill.

“We're going to be proposing the biggest teacher pay raise in Texas history. Totally stop the bleeding. And try to recruit the best and brightest into our classrooms so that we can serve the next generation,” he said.

Rep. Talarico told NBC 5 that the bill would move Texas into the top 10 states for teacher pay. Right now, Texas ranks in the bottom half of states, averaging around $29,000 a year.

“We're about $7,500 behind the national average. So this bill, if we pass it, if we bring Republicans and Democrats together to make a big move on teacher pay, we could rocket Texas into the top 10 of states in teacher pay. And that's something our teachers deserve,” he said.

Rep. Talarico, a former middle school teacher, said with the state's current financial position and the $33 billion budget surplus, there's no excuse in making a down payment on the future.

"So even doing the biggest pay raise in Texas history will still leave more than half the surplus left to spend on other priorities. This is something we have to do for our kids. And for our teachers and for the next generation,” he said. "When I was an educator, I struggled to make ends meet and now, 40% of teachers have to work a second job just to pay the bills. So it's no wonder that thousands of teachers are leaving the profession, throwing our state into a historic teacher shortage crisis."

The bill would also address pay for support staff in our schools like nurses and cafeteria workers to counselors and bus drivers.

Many of these needs have been on the wish list of the teachers advocates for a long time – including the Alliance AFT, the union representing employees in Dallas ISD.

"There's no question where [the budget surplus] needs to go. And that's in the future investment of our future Texans right here in our public schools,” said Alliance AFT president Rena Honea.

While starting salary for teachers in districts like Dallas and Fort Worth is $60,000, rural districts with less funding can't come close to higher salaries without help from the state.

According to the Texas Education Agency, the minimum salary for classroom teachers, full-time librarians, full-time counselors, and full-time registered nurses is currently set to just over $33,000 for starting pay. The paytable shows increases with experience.

The minimum has stayed the same for the last four years, up from $28,000 in 2018.

Honea said these lower amounts are common in more rural districts as opposed to the larger districts, which are each offering highly competitive salaries and bonus incentives for new hires, as well as bonuses for existing employees. She said the paytable needs to be updated to keep up with modern day changes.

“There are so many variables in our districts today, all of them large and small, that are dependent on the pay that the state sets and the increases that come. “The biggest thing right now is the educational allotment. The raises are incredibly important to stop the mass exodus of our educators all across the state, but the educational funding allotment has not taken place since at least 2004 to 2008 and so our the demographics in the state [have changed], the state has grown. But our educational system has not made any adjustments for that at all. And now's the time to do it.”

Honea said inflation has made it worse for everyone, everywhere. She says some Dallas teachers can't afford to live in the neighborhoods they teach in.

"That's the lack of respect for educators and school employees that's driving them out of our underfunded jobs. So what we are asking is certainly respect in the paychecks,” she said.

Supporters of the pay increases say it can help keep teachers in the profession, as many educators continue to leave in droves across the entire state.

"I think Texas saw an exit of about 43,000 employees and teachers last year alone,” said Honea.

Rep. Talarico introduced a similar piece of legislation in 2021 that would have made the minimum salary for teachers $70,000 but it failed. The teachers union hopes the mindset is different this time around.

"So many of our legislators run on the need to improve our schools. Well they need to put their money where their mouth is. Really take it to heart,” said Honea.

The legislative session runs through May.