Uvalde School Shooting

Law Enforcement Officials Testify Before Texas House on Uvalde Shooting

NBC 5 News

The Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting is holding a hearing on Thursday morning.

The committee will hear testimony from law enforcement authorities regarding the mass shooting in Uvalde.

The committee was established by House Speaker Dade Phelan last week to conduct an investigation into the school shooting.

According to Rep. Burrows' office, all of the testimony is expected to take place in Executive Session, meaning it will not be made available to the public.

According to Rep. Burrows' office, all of the testimony is expected to take place in Executive Session, meaning it will not be made available to the public.

Members of the committee may make remarks at the start of the hearing and following the closed door testimony, officials said.

Rep. Burrows' office said representatives form Texas DPS will be testifying, but a list of names has not been released.

This article tagged under:

Uvalde School ShootingLaw enforcementgun controlTexas House of Representatives
