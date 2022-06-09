Law Enforcement Officials Testify Before Texas House on Uvalde Shooting

The Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting is holding a hearing on Thursday morning.

The committee will hear testimony from law enforcement authorities regarding the mass shooting in Uvalde.

The committee was established by House Speaker Dade Phelan last week to conduct an investigation into the school shooting.

Texas lawmakers will hear from law enforcement about the deadly shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children, 2 teachers dead.



Testimony before the Investigative Committee is expected to be in exec session. Begins at 9am CT @NBCDFW



According to Rep. Burrows' office, all of the testimony is expected to take place in Executive Session, meaning it will not be made available to the public.

Members of the committee may make remarks at the start of the hearing and following the closed door testimony, officials said.

Rep. Burrows' office said representatives form Texas DPS will be testifying, but a list of names has not been released.