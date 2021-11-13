Latest Electricity Prices in Texas Shock Consumers Statewide

Have you looked at retail electricity prices lately? If you're searching for cheap electricity contracts, beware. Prices on PowerToChoose.org are very high, and the Oncor charge jumped 19% too.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, the opening pages of the state-sponsored marketing site usually highlighted kilowatt hour rates of around 6 to 9 cents.

Now the opening pages show double-digit pricing of 10 cents or more. Prices of the two dominant players in the market, TXU Energy and Reliant Energy, offer an added jolt.

TXU shows one-year plans for 1,000 kWh around 12 cents. Another listed plan offers a 15.9 cents rate. Reliant shows plans on the state site from 13.4 cents to 15.2 cents for various kWh usage.

