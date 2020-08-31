Largest Lotto Texas Jackpot in More Than a Decade Up for Grabs on Wednesday Night

Texas Lottery players have the chance to play for the largest prize in more than 10 years.

No jackpot-winning tickets were sold for the drawing on Saturday, so the Lotto Texas jackpot prize has grown to an estimated $36.75 million for the drawing on Wednesday.

Wednesday night's jackpot is the largest it has been since the $97 million jackpot prize on May 29, 2010, and it currently stands as the fifth-largest lottery prize up for grabs in the world.

"Lotto Texas has been on quite a run this year and now our players will have a shot to play for the game's largest jackpot prize in more than decade," Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission, said. "I look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas winner since 2010. As growing jackpots tend to generate much excitement, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win."

The winning ticket for the May 29, 2010 Lotto Texas drawing was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #21972, located at 8902 Garland Road in Dallas. The ticket was claimed by The Bilmar Trust.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million occurred on May 16, 2018 when an advertised $30.25 million prize was claimed by a Houston resident. The winning ticket was purchased at MJ's All Season Food Store in Houston.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing. The winning tickets was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

In 2020, there has been only one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident who claimed a $17.5 million prize for the drawing held on Jan. 15.

Since it launched in 1992, the Lotto Texas jackpot has awarded $6.48 billion in prizes.