Texas Lottery

Largest Lotto Texas Jackpot in More Than a Decade Up for Grabs on Wednesday Night

The estimated annuitized jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is currently $36.75 million  

Sorteo Lotto Texas
Texas Lottery

Texas Lottery players have the chance to play for the largest prize in more than 10 years.

No jackpot-winning tickets were sold for the drawing on Saturday, so the Lotto Texas jackpot prize has grown to an estimated $36.75 million for the drawing on Wednesday.

Wednesday night's jackpot is the largest it has been since the $97 million jackpot prize on May 29, 2010, and it currently stands as the fifth-largest lottery prize up for grabs in the world. 

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

mcallen 2 hours ago

Historic Church, Cemetery in Peril Again Due to Construction

southern U.S. 3 hours ago

Across the South, a Push to Change Confederate School Names

"Lotto Texas has been on quite a run this year and now our players will have a shot to play for the game's largest jackpot prize in more than decade," Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission, said. "I look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas winner since 2010. As growing jackpots tend to generate much excitement, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win." 

The winning ticket for the May 29, 2010 Lotto Texas drawing was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #21972, located at 8902 Garland Road in Dallas. The ticket was claimed by The Bilmar Trust.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million occurred on May 16, 2018 when an advertised $30.25 million prize was claimed by a Houston resident. The winning ticket was purchased at MJ's All Season Food Store in Houston.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing. The winning tickets was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

In 2020, there has been only one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident who claimed a $17.5 million prize for the drawing held on Jan. 15. 

Since it launched in 1992, the Lotto Texas jackpot has awarded $6.48 billion in prizes. 

This article tagged under:

Texas LotteryjackpotLotto Texas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us