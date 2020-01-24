Houston

Live Video: 1 Person Hospitalized After Explosion in Houston Rattles Homes, Sends Debris Flying

Authorities are investigating what caused the explosion that shook buildings across the city

One person was hospitalized after a large explosion at an apparent industrial building in Houston early Friday was felt for miles away, left rubble scattered in the area and damaged nearby homes.

KPRC-TV says it has received reports before 4:30 a.m. from many people who heard a loud explosion and felt buildings shake in the Northwest Houston neighborhood. A fire burned following the explosion smoke was seen hanging over the area.

No evacuation order has been given at this time, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said.

Video from the scene showed broken windows, broken garage doors and debris scattered throughout the neighborhood.

The Houston Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital because of the blast.

The Houston Police Department sent a tweet at 4:38 a.m. asking people to avoid the area as first responders converged on the scene.

Hazardous materials crews are responding, firefighters said.

It's not clear what caused the explosion.

