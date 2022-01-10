Lancaster Resident Wins $5 Million in Scratch-Off Game, Two Top Prizes Remain

A Lancaster resident claimed one of the top prizes in the Texas Lottery's scratch-off game Casino Millions earlier this month.

The Texas Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at 365 Food & Fuel #9, located at 1458 W. Pleasant Run Road, in Lancaster, and was claimed on Jan. 4.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The scratch-off game offers four $5 million top prizes, two of which have now been won. The first winning ticket was claimed on Jan. 3 by a player in Sour Lake, outside of Beaumont.

With approximately 6.6 million Casino Millions tickets in circulation, the odds of winning a $5 million prize in the game are 1 in 1,650,000.