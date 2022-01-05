KIPP Texas Delays Start Date, Offers Free COVID-19 Testing to Students and Families

KIPP Texas has announced they will push back the return date for students by one day to Thursday, Jan. 6.

According to KIPP officials, this change will allow for the completion of staff and student PCR testing due to Omicron and the rise of COVID-19 cases.

School times and schedules will resume as usual starting Thursday, officials said.

KIPP officials said they are now offering free drive-through COVID-19 PCR testing available on each campus to all students, staff, and their families in an effort to ensure students and staff are returning to a healthy environment.

Drive-through testing will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

"Our commitment to our KIPPsters and each other through our priority of caring for our Team and Family has always been and will always be what makes KIPP special," said Sehba Ali, CEO at KIPP Texas Public Schools. "We will continue to center Team and Family by putting empathy, care, and community first as we launch 2022 and navigate the challenges of the Omicron variant in the weeks ahead."

KIPP Texas said Dr. Maria E. Rivera, a public health physician and board-certified pediatrician, will be serving as the Managing Director of Student Wellness for KIPP Texas.

At KIPP, a 10-day quarantine is required for those who test positive for COVID, in addition to staff and students who live with someone who has tested positive. Students who are quarantining will have access to KIPP Remote Learning Academy.