Ken Paxton asks Dallas, Irving ISDs for ‘extensive list of documents' on trans athletes

Less than a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting transgender athletes, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is taking action against two North Texas school districts.

Paxton reached out to the superintendents of the school districts in Dallas and Irving and requested an "extensive list of documents" to ensure they aren't letting boys play on girls' sports teams.

The query comes after the attorney general's office said it was made aware district officials had given parents "alarming recommendations" that could go against state law protecting women's athletics and after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott commented on a video online calling for the termination of a district employee.

According to Paxton's office, "Dallas ISD’s LGBT Youth Program Coordinator, Mahoganie Gaston, was filmed telling a parent that a male student would be allowed to participate in girls’ sports if the parent changed the birth certificate of their son to 'female.' She also said that the district 'find[s] the loopholes in everything' and that she is willing to go to jail for defying Texas law."

Paxton's office said a similar thing took place in the Irving ISD where "Irving ISD’s Executive Director of Campus Operations, Reny Lizardo, was filmed informing a parent that a male student could play in women’s sports if the parents changed the male student’s birth certificate to 'female.'"

“The idea of school district officials turning their backs on female students and sacrificing the integrity of women’s athletics to advance the radical transgender agenda is disgusting, but that seems to be exactly what occurred here,” said Paxton. “Any systematic effort by a school district to sidestep state law and allow biological boys to play in girls’ sports in Texas will be rooted out, and my office will explore all avenues to hold those responsible to account.”

The Irving ISD previously said the video shared on social media had been obtained under false pretenses, had been edited and was an "incomplete representation of the entire conversation." Nevertheless, the district said they comply with all state and federal laws and all employees are expected to adhere to all legal and ethical standards.

The school district confirmed in a statement late last month that all student-athletes are participating on teams that correspond to their sex at birth. They added that the person in the video has resigned and that an investigation is ongoing.

"Irving ISD is unwavering in our commitment to the safety and well-being of all of our students and staff. We remain focused on our primary function to maintain educational excellence and foster the full potential of our students," the district said.

Our partners at The Dallas Morning News reported that the Irving ISD said on Thursday that they would comply with Paxton's request for documents.

The Dallas ISD has not yet issued a statement regarding Paxton's request.

Ken Paxton's letters to Irving, Dallas school districts

To read the letter to Dallas ISD, click here.

To read the letter to Irving ISD, click here.