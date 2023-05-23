Ken Paxton Calls on Texas House Speaker to Resign, Accuses Him of Being Intoxicated

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) says Texas Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont, District 21) presided over the Texas House "in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication" and should step down at the end of this session.

Paxton issued his statement just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Twitter, saying the speaker's conduct "has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public" and called for an investigation into conduct unbecoming by the Texas House.

"While I hope Speaker Phelan will get the help he needs, he has proven himself unworthy of Texans' trust and incapable of leading the Texas House," Paxton wrote.

NBC 5 has reached out to the attorney general's office asking him for clarification. As of this writing, the attorney general has not responded.

Phelan has also not responded to the attorney general's tweet.

The ongoing 88th legislative session ends May 29.

