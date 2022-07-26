Juvenile Corrections Officer Arrested, Accused of Using Excessive Force

A corrections officer with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department was arrested Friday and charged with official oppression.
According to a statement from the TJJD, officer Jorge Hernandez surrendered at the Brown County Jail and was arrested after being accused of using excessive force on a juvenile in his custody.
The incident reportedly took place at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correction Complex in Brownwood on June 14.
If found guilty of the Class A misdemeanor, Hernandez faces a fine of $4,000 and up to a year in jail.
This case is being referred to the Texas Special Prosecution Unit.
Anyone can report allegations of misconduct to the Incident Reporting Center by emailing a complaint to TJJD.IRC@tjjd.texas.gov, or by calling a 24-hour-a-day toll free hotline 1-866-477-8354.