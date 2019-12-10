Houston

Jury Acquits Texas Man of Pot Charges in Nebraska

Houston man acquitted on drug charges after being accused of hauling hundreds of pounds of marijuana through Nebraska

NBC 5 News

A Texas man accused of hauling hundreds of pounds of marijuana through Nebraska has been acquitted of drug charges.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 51-year-old Edward Babb, of Houston, was found not guilty Friday of two counts of possession for sale and two counts of no drug tax stamp.

Court records say a Lancaster County sheriff's deputy stopped Babb and another man on Sept. 18 last year on Interstate 80 in Lincoln after seeing their rental truck cross onto the shoulder.

The records said the deputy's K-9 partner alerted to the presence of drugs and a search of the truck turned up 645 pounds (293 kilograms) of marijuana.

The other man, 31-year-old Brandon Arrington, of McDonough, Georgia, has pleaded not guilty to the same charges and is awaiting trial.

