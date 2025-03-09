Houston

Judge awards nearly $2M after concluding FBI agent was negligent in shooting kidnapped Texas man

The family of Ulises Valladares had sued in Houston federal court when an FBI agent shot him when authorities entered a home where the man was being held

By The Associated Press

Valladares was being held captive inside this home north of Houston at the time of his death.

A federal judge has awarded nearly $2 million in damages as part of a civil lawsuit after concluding an FBI agent was negligent when he fatally shot a kidnapped Texas man during a botched rescue attempt in 2018.

The family of 47-year-old Ulises Valladares filed a lawsuit in Houston federal court alleging their loved one had been helpless as he was bound and blindfolded when FBI agent Gavin Lappe shot him shot in January 2018 as authorities entered a home where the man was being held.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The FBI agent had told investigators he only fired when he thought a kidnapper had grabbed his rifle after the agent broke a window to get inside and didn’t know he was shooting Valladares, who had lived in suburban Houston.

But in a 10-page judgment issued on Monday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston found that Lappe “was negligent, even grossly negligent, in his response” during the rescue attempt, and he was the sole cause of Valladares’ death.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Hoyt wrote that Lappe fired at a silhouette in the window without knowing who he was shooting at and did so when there was no direct threat to him or another agent who was nearby.

The judgement by Hoyt was first reported by the Houston Landing website.

Lappe was protected against the lawsuit through qualified immunity. But the case was allowed to proceed against the federal government.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

US-Mexico Border 30 mins ago

Venezuelan parents watch from home as their son is laid to rest in Texas after drowning

texas 46 mins ago

California and Texas join push to end remote work among state employees

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Houston and an attorney for Lappe did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

Hoyt awarded nearly $2 million in damages to Valladares’ mother and son.

Former Houston police Chief Art Acevedo had previously said the agent’s explanation for why he shot the hostage “is not supported” by evidence reviewed by police investigators.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Houston
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us