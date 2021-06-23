Del Rio

Journalist Killed in Northern Mexico, 4th This Year

By The Associated Press

Police crime scene with a yellow 'caution' tape

A journalist was found stabbed to death Tuesday in the northern Mexico city of Ciudad Acuna, across the border from Del Rio, Texas.

Saul Tijerina Rentería was the fourth journalist killed in Mexico so far this year.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tijerina Rentería reported for various web-based news outlets, including La Voz de Coahuila.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Texas-Mexico Border 11 mins ago

Kamala Harris to Visit Texas-Mexico Border Friday for First Time as VP

Texas governor 19 hours ago

Sid Miller to Seek Another Term as Ag. Commissioner Instead of Challenging Abbott

La Voz reported that Tijerina Rentería went missing after leaving his job at a maquiladora assembly plant in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday. His body was later found stabbed to death in the trunk of a car. Journalists in provincial Mexico make so little money that many work other jobs.

The Article 19 press freedom group called on authorities to investigate whether he was killed because of his reporting.

La Voz quoted state police as saying two suspects had been found with a knife and had been detained in connection with the killing.

Last week, reporter Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera was shot to death in the southern state of Oaxaca, and another journalist was killed just west of Mexico City. In May, online journalist Benjamín Morales Hernández was abducted and killed in the northern state of Sonora.

Two other reporters have disappeared in Sonora this year.

Press groups say nine journalists were killed in Mexico in 2020, making it the most dangerous country for reporters outside of war zones.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Del RioMexicojournalistciudad acuna
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us