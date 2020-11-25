San Antonio

John Getty, Grandson of Tycoon J. Paul Getty, Dies in San Antonio at Age 52

By The Associated Press

Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images

John Getty, a grandson of the late oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, has died at age 52, a spokesman said in a statement.

John Getty died Nov. 20, in San Antonio, Texas, according to the statement from Nathan Ballard, a San Francisco publicist.

The cause of death was not provided.

John Getty is survived by his daughter, Ivy Getty, and brothers Peter and Billy. Another brother, Andrew, died in 2015. His mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, died in September.

“John loved his daughter Ivy beyond measure. He was a talented musician and loved rock and roll. He will be deeply missed,” said a statement from his father, Gordon Getty.

J. Paul Getty, who amassed a fortune and was a collector of art and antiquities, died in 1976.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San AntonioJ. Paul Gettyjohn getty
