Jimmy Buffett-Inspired Active Living Facility Announces Texas Locations

It's Five O'Clock Somewhere! On Wednesday, Margaritaville and Minto Communities USA announced that Latitude Margaritaville is making its way to Texas.

The award-winning 55 and up community says it is set to launch locations in Austin, Dallas, and Houston joining its current locations in Florida and South Carolina.

Each community is inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett whose songs promote relaxation and a tropical environment.

"Latitude Margaritaville has redefined how pre-and-active retirement living is viewed forever with a combination of world-class amenities and island-inspired villa, single-family and cottage homes," said Scott Rogers, Minto's newly-appointed Vice President of Acquisition and Development of Texas.

Officials said each location is carefully considered under specific criteria such as climate, proximity to an airport, convenient retail and nearby medical offices and hospitals.

"The Margaritaville brand has a strong foundation in Texas," said Jim Wiseman President of Development at Margaritaville. "The state represents tremendous opportunity as we expand the development of Latitude Margaritaville communities. We look forward to bringing our iconic lifestyle to the Southwest."

For information on Latitude Margaritaville visit www.LatitudeMargaritaville.com.