JFK Awards Go to Texas Leader, Data for Black Lives Founder

By The Associated Press

A Texas county leader who pushed for restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus and the founder of a group that seeks to use data to address systemic racism are the winners of this year's John F. Kennedy New Frontier Awards.

President Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, announced this year's recipients as Harris County, Texas Judge Lina Hidalgo and Data for Black Lives Founder Yeshimabeit Milner.

The awards were created to honor Americans under age 40 who are changing their communities and the country with their commitment to public service.

Schlossberg said Hidalgo, a Democrat who serves as Harris County's chief administrative official, "boldly" led throughout the pandemic by "implementing important health measures before they were popular, or even acceptable."

Kennedy's grandson said Milner's "lifelong commitment to social change is bringing political organizing into the 21st century, using technology and data to fight racial bias and discrimination."

