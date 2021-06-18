Jensen Ackles Fronts TxDOT Campaign to Stop Deadly Distracted Driving

The Texas Department of Transportation is launching its distracted driving campaign “Talk. Text. Crash” this week and will spread the message with the help of actor Jensen Ackles.

Since September 2017 it has been illegal to read, write or send a text while driving in Texas. Violators can face up to a $200 fine.

Despite that, TxDOT said that in 2020 there were 4,321 distracted driving crashes in the Metroplex that killed 28 people and injured 150 others. Last year 1:5 crashes in Texas were reported as distracted driving crashes -- those crashes killed 367 people statewide.

This campaign offers tips to prevent distracted driving which can lead to a ticket or car crash.

So @TxDOT has asked me to help promote a new law here in Texas that I couldn’t agree with more. Check it out (but NOT if you're driving). #HeadsUpTexas #TalkTextCrash #ad pic.twitter.com/2bK3aduUEb — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) July 9, 2018

TxDOT said distracted driving crashes are 100% preventable. To prevent such crashes, they recommend the following tips.

Always give driving your full attention.

Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you talk or text.

Put your phone away, turn it off, or use an app or your phone settings to block texts and calls while driving.

Tell friends, family, and co-workers you won't respond to texts or calls while driving.

Remember that all distractions are dangerous, so pay full attention when behind the wheel

TxDOT public service announcements will be aired soon in both English and Spanish. You can also follow the hashtag #talktextcrash where you can see how this campaign is spreading throughout Texas.