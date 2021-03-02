texas history

It's Texas Independence Day

Texas was a republic until being annexed by the U.S. in 1845

By Frank Heinz

NBC 5 News

A handwritten document proclaiming Texas was freeing itself from rule by Mexico is 185 years old Tuesday.

It was March 2, 1836, Texas Independence Day, when historians believe the original and five copies of the declaration were made and signed by 59 men at Washington-on-the-Brazos.

With the creation of the revolutionary document, settlers broke away from Mexico to create the Republic of Texas.

The new republic was led by interim-President David G. Burnet until the election of President Sam Houston later that year.

Only the original document remains.

Texas remained a republic for nine years until being annexed by the United States 1845, making it the 28th state admitted to the Union.

