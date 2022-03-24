‘It Was the Luck of the Irish': Ohio Man Finds Pink Grasshopper in East Texas

March marks spring weather and St. Patricks Day celebrations, but for one Ohio man, it was a holiday weekend he'll never forget.

On Saturday, March 19, Dirk Patrick, 33, decided to take a walk in Woodlands, TX during his day off when he stumbled upon a pink grasshopper.

"The pink just popped out," said Parker who is currently in Texas as an environmental inspector. "I thought 'Oh that's cool' and I took a picture of it and went back to my hotel."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Following his walk, the Ohio native looked through the pictures from his trip, and after doing some research, he learned that what he saw was in fact a rare insect.

Knowing the dangers the insect faced, Parker tracked the bug down and created a makeshift habitat to protect it from predators.

With Irish roots, Parker said that finding the bug the next day was the "luck of the Irish" and even decided to purchase a lottery ticket later that day to test his luck.

Although it wasn't a winning ticket, 'Pinkie' has won the smiles and hearts of local townees and even Parker's nieces and nephews back home.

"A lot of people asked why Pinkie?" laughed Parker when asked the reasoning behind the name. "What was I going to call him? Butch? He's pink and he's a grasshopper -- easy as done."

"I'm going to let him live his life," said Parker. "I want to share God's wildlife and nature because there's stuff like this that people will never see in their life, and you may not ever get to see one again."

As an avid fisher and hunter, Parker hopes that people that see Pinkie "just enjoy the outdoors".

Pinkie isn't the first of its kind to be seen. Experts say that it's common to find a pink grasshopper and with about 7,000 species worldwide, they can come in a variety of colors.

What causes a grasshopper to turn pink?

According to Hojun Song, an Associate Professor with Texas A&M's Department of Entomology, the jumping bug's color can range from green and dull brown to pink, red, purple, or even yellow.

Song says that although it's unclear as to what specific gene causes the coloring, scientists believe it's due to erythrism which causes discoloration.

"We think the mechanism is very similar to albinism or melanism," said Song. "It could be that certain pigment that generates a reddish color is overproduced or that some other colors that should really be produced have a mutation and that color is not produced."

Similar to albinoism, eythrism is a recessive gene that creates a special color in the small insect. In humans, we may see this gene through red hair or freckles.

How rare is a pink grasshopper?

"Across the world, it's not rare", said Song. "But finding something in parts of Texas is a rare event."

Spotting a pink grasshopper can be considered rare, however, the vibrant coloring makes them less fit against predators because they're easier to find in the grass.

Song suggests that if you find a rare insect or critter, simply snap a photo and share it online but to remember to appreciate the diversity of nature.

Parker hopes that if he doesn't find a habitat for Pinkie, his nieces and nephews can at least bring it to their next show and tell.

To share your rare findings, visit https://www.inaturalist.org.