Historic Hall County Jailhouse for Sale in Texas Panhandle

A unique property is now for sale in Memphis, Texas: an old jailhouse that is more than 100 years old.

According to our Nexstar media partners at KAMR-TV in Amarillo, the historic Hall County Jail is being sold as a house. Camie Holland is a real estate agent for Chad Holland Real Estate who has been tasked with selling the property.

The home still has many The home still has many unique jail-themed features, like keys to old jail cells, which are still the doors to the upstairs bedrooms. There is also a safe in the wall, which no one has a key to, and its contents are a mystery, Holland told KAMR-TV.

KAMR/Nexstar

