Irving

Irving PD Urging Caution on Roadways After Truck and Trailer Slide Into Police SUV

By Rafael Avitabile

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Irving Police Department put out a cautionary message after one of its police cruisers was hit twice on an icy highway Thursday night.

The department put the message out on Twitter along with scary footage from an officer's body-worn camera.

The officer appears to be checking on damage, presumably from a collision with another vehicle, on the driver's side of his patrol SUV which was pulled over haphazardly on the shoulder.

The footage jumps forward about 4 minutes and the officer has taken a few steps back from the SUV to take a picture of the wreck. Just two seconds after he raises his phone to capture an image, a pickup truck towing a skid steer on a flatbed trailer jackknifes and slides into the SUV.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

winter weather 18 mins ago

Volunteers at the Ready for Weekend ‘Grunt Work'

ERCOT 21 mins ago

ERCOT's Rolling Blackouts Draw First Lawsuit; AG Vows Probe

Calm despite the circumstances, the officer checks on the driver and passenger and instructs them to exit the truck before another vehicle loses control and crashes into it.

North Texas road conditions improved tremendously Friday as temperatures finally rose above freezing with warm sunshine to melt the ice.

The officer and the passengers of the truck were not injured, according to IPD.

With overnight temperatures expected to fall below 0 degrees, IPD advised drivers that any water on the roadway will like freeze over.

"If you must drive, plan accordingly & give yourself extra time. #staysafe," IPD tweeted.

This article tagged under:

Irvingwinter weatherIrving Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us