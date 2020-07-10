coronavirus

Infant Dies From COVID-19 Complications in Corpus Christi

The child was a boy under 6 months of age, public health officials say

City of Corpus Christi

An infant in Corpus Christi has died from COVID-19 complications, public health officials report.

The Nueces County Public Health District was notified on Friday of a COVID-19 related death of an infant.

The infant was a boy under 6 months of age. No additional information is not being released at this time.

Public health officials reminded the public of strategies that can reduce the spread of the virus:

  • Stay at home if you are sick
  • Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household
  • Wear a mask when in public
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work
