Infant Dies From COVID-19 Complications in Corpus Christi

An infant in Corpus Christi has died from COVID-19 complications, public health officials report.
The Nueces County Public Health District was notified on Friday of a COVID-19 related death of an infant.
The infant was a boy under 6 months of age. No additional information is not being released at this time.
Public health officials reminded the public of strategies that can reduce the spread of the virus:
- Stay at home if you are sick
- Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household
- Wear a mask when in public
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work
