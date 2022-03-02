Dallas

Indoor Snowsports Resort Targets Dallas and Austin

Alpine-X Indoor Snowsports Resorts, headquartered in Virginia, would like to have a Texas location open in early 2026

By Alexandra Skores

A company backed by Olympic ski racer Bode Miller is eying Dallas and Austin as locations for indoor snowsports resorts.

Alpine-X Indoor Snowsports Resorts, headquartered in Virginia, said it wants to develop two family-centric snowsport facilities in Texas and would like to have a Texas location open in early 2026.

The company said it has signed a joint venture letter of intent with a development partner, though it wouldn’t identify its co-developer. The joint venture would operate the resorts under long-term management and license agreements.

