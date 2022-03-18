In Pictures: Aerial Views of the Eastland Complex of Wildfires Burning Friday

Multiple wildfires are burning Friday in a large swath of land west of Fort Worth, where homes and other structures have been destroyed and evacuations ordered.

Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials called the Eastland Complex that was burning near Eastland, about 100 miles west of Fort Worth.

As of Friday morning, the fires had burned about 62.5 square miles, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. It was only 4% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.

About 18,000 people live in Eastland County, where the large fire complex was burning. The entire communities of Gorman and Carbon were almost completely destroyed, local media report.

Check back for the latest images and details for this developing story.

11 photos
1/11
NBC 5 News
Multiple wildfires burned Friday in what fire officials call the Eastland Complex on Friday, March 18, 2022.
