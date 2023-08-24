Impeachment lawyers plan to call Texas AG Ken Paxton to witness stand in Senate trial

House managers plan to call Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to the witness stand during his upcoming impeachment trial, according to confidential witness lists obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

Paxton tops the list of potential witnesses to be called by the managers, a group of House lawmakers and outside lawyers who will put on the case against Paxton, according to the document. The attorney general’s lawyers have said Paxton will not testify. The managers have argued Paxton must take the stand if subpoenaed but can refuse to answer questions by exercising his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer at the center of the impeachment allegations, and Laura Olson, a woman with whom Paxton is alleged to have had an affair, also are on the managers’ list. Former Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore also is on the list.

On the attorney general’s list of potential witnesses are two senators who will also sit as jurors during his impeachment trial: his wife, Angela Paxton, and Bryan Hughes, a Mineola Republican who is referenced in the articles of impeachment.

