Impeached AG Ken Paxton attends state hearing Thursday on securities fraud charges

Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) entered a Harris County courtroom Thursday morning to discuss his nearly decade-long delayed trial on securities fraud charges.

Paxton, who has denied any wrongdoing in the case, is also currently awaiting a separate impeachment trial scheduled to start Sept. 5 in the Texas Senate.

While speaking with the judge Thursday, Paxton's defense attorney confirmed federal investigators were interviewing witnesses on other allegations, which may interfere with the state case.

Paxton faces a lengthy list of other accusations including Articles of Impeachment on bribery and abuse of power and a dispute over his bar license over legal action he took after the November 2020 election trying to prevent then President-elect Joe Biden from taking office.

Paxton's attorney Dan Cogdell said a federal case would take priority over the Collin County state indictment because the feds are "the alpha" in the justice system.

In 2015, a Collin County grand jury indicted Paxton, accusing him of misleading investors while raising money for a McKinney technology company. He faces two first-degree felonies and one third-degree felony.

Paxton pleaded not guilty. If convicted of the securities fraud charges, Paxton faces up to 99 years in prison.

Since 2015, his case has ping-ponged between Collin County and Harris County as the sides battled over jury bias, conflict of interest of investigators and judges, and payment over the prosecutors.

This summer, the case came to Harris County District Judge Andrea Beall. Paxton's defense attorney jokingly told the judge, “Welcome to hell your honor.”

NBC 5 News Texas 185th District Court Judge Andrea Beall listens to attorneys discussing details about impeached and suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's decade-long delayed trial on securities fraud charges in her Harris County courtroom, Aug. 3, 2023.

