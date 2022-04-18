Child Protective Services

‘I Couldn't Morally Continue' Says CPS Caseworker Who Quit Over Governor's Transgender Directive

KXAN

Kelly Morgan Davis put his two-week notice in with Child Protective Services last week. Davis, a transgender man who started his transition last year, says he “couldn’t morally continue” in the role after having to investigate the family of a transgender child under a directive from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott which says parents and doctors can face abuse investigations for transgender healthcare.

Davis says in Travis County, supervisors have been uniquely empathetic, but still, turnover is incredibly high, he said. Caseworkers usually have roughly 15 cases to manage, but are now facing 35-45 cases at a time — a product of understaffing and juggling state directives, Davis said.

CLICK HERE to read more from our Nexstar media partners at KXAN.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Child Protective ServicestexasGov. Greg AbbotttransgenderDepartment of Family and Protective Services
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us