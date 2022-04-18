‘I Couldn't Morally Continue' Says CPS Caseworker Who Quit Over Governor's Transgender Directive

Kelly Morgan Davis put his two-week notice in with Child Protective Services last week. Davis, a transgender man who started his transition last year, says he “couldn’t morally continue” in the role after having to investigate the family of a transgender child under a directive from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott which says parents and doctors can face abuse investigations for transgender healthcare.

Davis says in Travis County, supervisors have been uniquely empathetic, but still, turnover is incredibly high, he said. Caseworkers usually have roughly 15 cases to manage, but are now facing 35-45 cases at a time — a product of understaffing and juggling state directives, Davis said.

