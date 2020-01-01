Hundreds Brave Winter Chill, Take Part in Barton Springs Polar Plunge

Hundreds of people headed to the Barton Springs Pool in Austin on New Year's Day to take part in the city's 40th annual polar plunge.

The pool, an ecological gem south of downtown, is a spring-fed public pool where water flows at a crisp 68 degrees year round.

The temperature in Austin Wednesday morning was in the low 50s, making for a cool morning and a very cold jump into the chilly water.

According to KXAN-TV, the Friends of Barton Springs Pool Polar Bear Club host the annual event held in honor of Polar Bear "Grand Poobah" Clarke Hammond. Hammond founded the club, but died two years ago.

“This is an exciting opportunity to refresh your soul in the waters of Austin,” Friends of Barton Springs Pool Polar Bear Club acting secretary Matt Curtis said in the event’s press release. “We knew all along the Pool would be open. This is what makes Austin, Austin and what makes the start of every new year magical.”

