Houston

Human remains found in burned-out SUV tied to Houston pipeline blast

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle driving slowly through bushes and a fence before crashing into a valve and setting off an explosion

By NBCDFW Staff and Juan A. Lozano | The Associated Press

Human remains were found inside a vehicle that crashed into an above ground valve on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, setting of a blast that damaged homes and cars in Southeast Houston.
KPRC-TV

Human remains were found inside the burned-out SUV at the center of the pipeline explosion in suburban Houston, KPRC-TV reports.

The NBC station in Houston said police confirmed the remains were found when a team was processing the vehicle and that the case has now transitioned into a criminal investigation.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The remains were removed from the SUV and the vehicle was towed away from the scene. Identifying the remains is expected to take some time.

Witnesses told KPRC the driver of the vehicle may have suffered a medical event, describing the moment the SUV was seen leaving a Walmart parking lot and driving slowly through bushes and a fence before crashing into an aboveground valve that set off the blast and lifted it into the air.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The explosion and resulting billowing tower of fire on Monday damaged several homes and vehicles and forced the evacuation of nearly 1,000 homes. Residents had to wait until the gas in the line burned out before they could return to their homes on Wednesday.

The pipeline, owned by Dallas-based Energy Transfer, carries natural gas liquids through the suburbs of southeast Houston, including Deer Park and La Porte.

Houston is the nation’s petrochemical heartland and is home to a cluster of refineries and plants and thousands of miles of pipelines. Explosions and fires are a familiar sight, and some have been deadly, raising recurring questions about industry efforts to protect the public and the environment.

HOUSTON PIPELINE BLAST

Houston 1 hour ago

What to know about the pipeline fire burning for a third day in Houston's suburbs

Houston 24 hours ago

Hundreds of homes near Houston still under evacuation as pipeline fire burns Wednesday

Houston Sep 16

Pipeline fire threatens homes, Houston-area neighborhood evacuated

NBC 5 News and The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Houston
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us