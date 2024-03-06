The historic Battleship Texas is making strides on its $75 million restoration.

On Tuesday, the ship successfully completed the refloat process at the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston. The process involved submerging the dry dock into the water, boarding pilots onto the ship to relocate it, moving it into the channel and arriving at the new slip. There will be an extended evaluation period while the ship remains in the shipyard, according to officials.

"This is a monumental day. It represents over 200,000 man-hours put in," Vice President of Development at Battleship Texas Foundation Matt Pham said. "This is a huge step in this process."

The restoration began 18 months ago when the State of Texas decided to repair decades of decay in a $75 million restoration project. The 112-year-old ship was taking on 2,000 gallons of water a minute in its previous home, near the San Jacinto Monument outside Houston. Pumps kept the Texas afloat.

So far, some completed restorations include painting the hull and replacing over 700 tons of steel. In November 2023, NBC 5 checked in on the repairs where fixing leaks was the top priority.

"Texas" is the last surviving battleship that served in both world wars. The goal is to reopen the ship as a museum and dock it in Galveston. The ship was relocated to Galveston in 2022 to start repairs.

Following repairs, the Battleship Texas Foundation plans to relocate the ship to Pier 20 in Galveston if negotiations and permitting are successful. The foundation plans to reopen the battleship in late 2025, according to its website.

"There's a lot left to do," President and CEO of Battleship Texas Foundation Tony Gregory said.

You can visit battleshiptexas.org for more information.