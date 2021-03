Bluebonnet season is around the corner. Or is it?

Some Texans are wondering if last month's storms killed the blooms.

According to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, however, the snow actually helped by insulating the bluebonnets.

The snow also likely reset the wildflower's growth so they will show during their normal time, around the end of March.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Before the storms, the bluebonnets were forecast to bloom early due to the warmer temperatures.