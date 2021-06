NASA is asking for the public's help naming one if their newest members: the mannequin they are hurling into space.

The mannequin will travel into space on the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 moon mission.

Although there won’t be any humans aboard #Artemis I, there will be a Moonikin — a manikin used to measure vibrations that future astronauts will experience!



The Moonikin currently needs a name, and we need your help choosing one. Learn how to vote: https://t.co/7xoPyqXMjW pic.twitter.com/ndDeWaN6ER — NASA’s Artemis Program (@NASAArtemis) June 15, 2021

It's supposed to happen in November, and the point of the mission is to see what the first-generation Orion Crew Survival System spacesuit can do.

Voting is happening now through next Monday with a lengthy list of choices.

To cast your vote, visit NASA's social media pages.