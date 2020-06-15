Houston

Houston’s Oft-Vandalized Columbus Statue Has Hand Lopped Off

By Associated Press

KRPC

The left hand has been lopped off a 7-foot statue of Christopher Columbus that's been a repeated target of vandals in a Houston park.

The vandalism was discovered Thursday night in Houston's Bell Park.

Besides the severed hand, a noose was left around the statue in what was the second attack on it in as many nights.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

El Paso 56 mins ago

El Paso Officer Shot, Wounded While Responding to Call

Texarkana 1 hour ago

Man With Links to ‘Boogaloo’ Movement Indicted in Texarkana

Red paint was found splashed on the statue Wednesday night. A cardboard sign was left behind saying, "Rip the hand from your oppressor."

Columbus is regarded recently as the origin of European enslavement of the indigenous peoples of the Americas.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Houston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us