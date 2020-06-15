Houston’s Oft-Vandalized Columbus Statue Has Hand Lopped Off

The left hand has been lopped off a 7-foot statue of Christopher Columbus that's been a repeated target of vandals in a Houston park.

The vandalism was discovered Thursday night in Houston's Bell Park.

Besides the severed hand, a noose was left around the statue in what was the second attack on it in as many nights.

Red paint was found splashed on the statue Wednesday night. A cardboard sign was left behind saying, "Rip the hand from your oppressor."

Columbus is regarded recently as the origin of European enslavement of the indigenous peoples of the Americas.