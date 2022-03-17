Houston Fire Department

Houston Woman Jumps Out of Second Story Window to Avoid Fire

Officials say the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by Houston FD

Houston Police say one woman was injured and multiple homes affected following an early morning fire that took place Thursday.

On March 17 around 2:30 a.m. Police responded to reports of heavy fire coming from several apartment units.

Officials say one female resident jumped from her second-story window to escape the flames.

The woman cut the side of her face when she landed on the A/C unit and was later treated at the scene by Houston Fire Department.

Houston FD was able to control the incident which affected eight other units by fire, water, and smoke.

The investigation is ongoing as arson experts determine the cause of the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

