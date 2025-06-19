A Texas State Trooper discovered more than two dozen unauthorized immigrants crammed inside a box truck during a crash investigation in Live Oak County last week, the Texas Department of Public Safety says.

The DPS said a trooper was approached by a citizen the morning of June 11 at a truck stop along Interstate 37 in George West about a minor crash in the parking lot. The trooper spoke with the driver of a white 2005 box truck, who said she was headed to Houston after picking up mattresses in Alton.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During the interaction, the trooper noticed inconsistencies in the driver's travel plans and requested consent to search the truck. The trooper, with assistance from the George West Police Department, searched the truck and found 25 people crammed inside a small corner of the box truck.

According to the DPS, the group was attempting to conceal themselves behind 30 mattresses and inside a crawl space with minimal ventilation.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The group of 25 unauthorized immigrants included 12 males, 12 females and an 11-year-old child. They are from various countries, including Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, India, Cuba, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

The group was immediately removed from the truck for medical evaluation and then referred to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The driver, 43-year-old Silvia Patricia Santamaria, of Houston, was arrested and charged with 25 counts of smuggling of persons. She was booked into the Live Oak County Jail and later posted bond. It's unclear if Santamaria has retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.