Houston Warehouse Goes Up in Flames

Flames engulfed a warehouse Friday morning in Houston.

The structure contained salon and spa materials with chemicals of concern burning.

The fire prompted firefighters to ask people who live nearby to shelter in place.

Firefighters say the air quality is being monitored and so far the levels look okay.

A fire truck caught fire at the scene.

Part of the warehouse collapsed and firefighters say the building will likely be a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

