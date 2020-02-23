7 Injured in Shooting at Houston Flea Market

Seven people were injured in a shooting at a Houston flea market Sunday night, authorities say.

The shooting happened in the 8700 block of Ariline Drive, on the north side of the city, after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

@HCSOTexas units are responding to a flea market at 8712 Airline. Very preliminary info: 7 people shot and being transported to hospitals. Scene remains active. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/o3ZdOQzJN8 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 24, 2020

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that none of the victims were critically injured and some of the injuries could have been the "result of a bullet richochet."

One man was detained at the scene, Gonzalez added.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.