7 Injured in Shooting at Houston Flea Market

Seven people were injured in a shooting at a Houston flea market Sunday night, authorities say.
The shooting happened in the 8700 block of Ariline Drive, on the north side of the city, after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that none of the victims were critically injured and some of the injuries could have been the "result of a bullet richochet."
One man was detained at the scene, Gonzalez added.
Texas News
News from around the state of Texas.
This is a developing story, check back for more information.