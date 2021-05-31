Houston

Houston Officer Shot Twice in Leg, Police Search for Suspect

The police chief says the officer did not fire at the man

generic police lights 2
NBC 5 News

A Houston police officer was released from the hospital Monday morning after being shot the night before while working an off-duty job at an apartment complex.

Police are searching for the man who shot Ofc. John Brown, 33, on Sunday night.

Police Chief Troy Finner said Brown was shot twice in the leg.

Finner said Brown had approached a man who was acting suspiciously on the property and they exchanged words. Finner said that at some point, the officer tried to grab the man and the man fired multiple shots at the officer.

Finner said the officer didn't fire at the man.

Brown is an eight-year veteran assigned to the homicide division.

"Just a message to the suspect: We are coming after you," Finner said. "We ask that our citizens, that if there's somebody who knows something out there, there will be an award for anybody reporting and we can get this suspect in custody."

This article tagged under:

Houston
